The Alexandra Taxi Association and its affiliates suspended services, after hundreds of taxis were impounded by the Johannesburg Metro Police for not being roadworthy at the weekend. CNBC Africa correspondent Aviwe Mtila gives more insight.
Taxi strike leaves Joburg commuters stranded
