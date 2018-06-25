Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has won more than half the votes in Sunday’s presidential election, easing the country’s anxiety prior to elections. The South African rand and other emerging currencies could benefit from the boost seen in the Turkish Lira. CNBC Africa is joined by Ali Cinar, President of The Turkish Heritage Organization for more.
What Tayyip Erdogan re-election means for Turkish democracy
