As the first half of the year winds down, the NSE Industrial goods index took biggest hit in the second quarter, down 10.7 percent, while the banking index and the consumer goods index followed closely. Johnson Chukwu, CEO of Cowry Asset Management joins CNBC Africa to review the NSE’s performance this year and for an outlook for the next half of the year.
Cowry Asset Management’s Johnson Chukwu on the NSE mid-year performance
