The Bank of Ghana has announced plans to deepen financial inclusion in the country by increasing the percentage of financial inclusion in the country from 58 per in 2017 to 75 per cent by 2023. Nana Otuo Acheampong, a Banking Consultant joins CNBC Africa to discuss this development.
Expanding financial inclusion in Ghana
