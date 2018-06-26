South African technology start up Black Beard is establishing itself as a global player. They are in the business of updating and revamping older technological models for corporates both in South Africa and now in Ireland. The Co-Founders of Blackbeard, Wayne Zwiers and Bongani Sithole spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Here’s how this SA start-up is disrupting the global tech space
