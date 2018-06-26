An explosion rocked Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Saturday campaign rally in the opposition stronghold Bulawayo, leaving one person dead and more than 40 injured. However the election is still set to take place in July. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Lulu White-Raheem, CEO, Elections Consulting Agency of Africa.
How will Mnangagwa’s assassination scare impact upcoming Zimbabwe polls?
