Nigeria leapfrogs India in extreme poverty ranking

Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extremely poor, with 87 million people living in extreme poverty according to a new report by the Brookings Institution. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa to discuss this.
