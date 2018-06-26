Nigeria has overtaken India as the country with the largest number of extremely poor, with 87 million people living in extreme poverty according to a new report by the Brookings Institution. Paul Alaje, Senior Economist at SPM Professionals joins CNBC Africa to discuss this.
Nigeria leapfrogs India in extreme poverty ranking
