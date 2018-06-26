The Nigerian Communications Commission has engaged stakeholders in the telecoms industry as it plans to make a decision on the MTN’s acquisition of Visafone. Olusola Teniola, President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss this.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Nigerian Communications Commission to decide on MTN’s acquisition of Visafone
The Nigerian Communications Commission has engaged stakeholders in the telecoms industry as it plans to make a decision on the MTN’s acquisition of Visafone. Olusola Teniola, President of the Association of Telecommunication Companies of Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss this.