The Gauteng government says it has saved R1.2-billion in irregular expenditure through its Open Tender system. Joining CNBC Africa is Muzi Mathema, Group Executive: Trade, Investment & Regulatory Enablement, GGDA.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Open Tender system saves Gauteng govt R1.2bn in irregular expenditure
The Gauteng government says it has saved R1.2-billion in irregular expenditure through its Open Tender system. Joining CNBC Africa is Muzi Mathema, Group Executive: Trade, Investment & Regulatory Enablement, GGDA.