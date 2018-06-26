Opportunities for entrepreneurs in Nigeria’s 2018 budget

In Nigeria’s 2018 Budget, the Federal Ministry of Power Works and housing leads the pack in terms of capital expenditure, with 682.96 billion naira set aside to for projects in the sector. The Ministry of Transportation is second with a 251.42 billion naira allocation. Robert Aderinmola, Research and Markets intelligence Officer at Diamond Bank joins CNBC Africa to discuss the opportunities that entrepreneurs can exploit in Nigeria’s 2018 spending plan.

