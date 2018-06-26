The National Bank of Rwanda has maintained the policy rate at 5.5 per cent in the third quarter of 2018 driven by positive macroeconomic conditions observed in the previous quarter. Thomas Kigabo, Chief Economist and Director General of Monetary policy and Research at National Bank of Rwanda spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
Rwanda’s H2 economic outlook for 2018
