SAA’s Vuyani Jarana reveals more details of turnaround strategy

South African Airways has announced the measures it will take for its turnaround strategy and these include the losses of jobs. The airline currently has a shortfall of R21 billion following concerning reports of reckless expenditure and increasing debt. CEO Vuyani Jarana says that it is inevitable that staff will lose their jobs but he is confident that the airline can be turned around. He joins CNBC Africa for more.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/