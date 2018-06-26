Veteran broadcaster, travel writer and author Kate Turkington shares some of the interesting and meaningful experiences in her rich and adventurous life with Jill de Villiers in this episode of Talking Books as they talk about Kate’s new book Yes, Really! A Life.
Talking Books Ep 11: Legendary broadcaster Kate Turkington on new book Yes, Really! A Life
