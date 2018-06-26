Transcorp and Zenith Bank led trade volumes in today’s trading session on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. Baba Ibrahim, Managing Director of Mainstreet Bank Securities joins CNBC Africa to give his highlights of the trading day.
Tracking Nigerian market movements
