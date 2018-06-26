Understanding SA’s role in developing intra-Africa trade

The South Africa – Africa Trade & Investment Promotion Programme officially launched this morning with dignitaries coming from across the continent to delve in to the challenges faced by African Trade. One of these dignitaries was the Deputy Director General of South Africa’s Department of Trade and Industry, who’s also the CEO of Trade Invest Africa, Lerato Mataboge, who spoke to CNBC Africa about South Africa’s role in the development of Intra-African trade.

