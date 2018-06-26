United Capital’s H2 outlook for Nigeria’s markets

As Toyin Sanni, the Group CEO of United Capital prepares to hand over the helm at the investment bank that she has run for 12 years, she joins CNBC Africa to reflect on Nigeria’s capital and equities markets and give an outlook for the country’s economy and its markets in the second half of the year.
