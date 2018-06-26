Why this leading economist is worried about SA’s job numbers despite increase

South Africa’s leading indicator has fallen 0.3 per cent month-on-month to 105.9 in the second quarter of this year. Ratings agency Moody’s has warned that a recovery in business confidence is crucial. Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist, Investec joins CNBC Africa for more.
