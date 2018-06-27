This weekend bomb blast in Bulawayo has rocked the Zimbabwean political landscape ahead of the elections on July 30th. On this Political Capital, we are Karabo Letlhatlha discusses Zimbabwe’s political economy with former finance minister and Principal Member of the MDC Alliance, Tendai Biti.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Current state of Zimbabwe economy to decide election outcome – Tendai Biti
This weekend bomb blast in Bulawayo has rocked the Zimbabwean political landscape ahead of the elections on July 30th. On this Political Capital, we are Karabo Letlhatlha discusses Zimbabwe’s political economy with former finance minister and Principal Member of the MDC Alliance, Tendai Biti.