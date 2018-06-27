Former executive lays bare governance issues at Sars

Five witnesses, most of them former South African Revenue Service officials, have been lined up to testify today in the commission of inquiry into tax administration and governance at Sars. Yesterday, Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan took the stand to talk about the structure of the revenue services before suspended commissioner Tom Moyane took over in 2014. CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila spoke to one of the witnesses Tshebeletso Seremane, Former Integrity Executive at Sars.

