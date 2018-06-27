UK Prime Minister Theresa May says more details on Britain’s vision for a future relationship with the European Union will be released after the June European Council summit later this week. Femi Oladehin, Partner, Investment Banking at Argentil Capital Partners joins CNBC Africa to discuss the wider impact on countries in the West Africa region.
How Brexit will impact West African economies
