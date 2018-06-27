According to Bankole Odusanya, a fixed income trader at UBA, activities in Nigeria’s treasury bills and bond markets this week have been largely driven by Foreign Portfolio Investor sales and asset switching by Pension Fund Administrators. He joins us for a fixed income and FX update.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Nigeria fixed income & FX market watch
According to Bankole Odusanya, a fixed income trader at UBA, activities in Nigeria’s treasury bills and bond markets this week have been largely driven by Foreign Portfolio Investor sales and asset switching by Pension Fund Administrators. He joins us for a fixed income and FX update.