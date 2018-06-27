Porfolio Watch EP5: The investment case for the Food & Agri sector

With markets reaching record highs, investors need to seek affordable long term stocks that have capital appreciation potential. Defensive stocks such as those in the Food & Agri sector present such opportunities and are an important component of any investment portfolio. The case for them is enhanced by the move away from genetically-modified (GM) food, towards organic, a growing world population expected to reach 8.5 billion by 2030 and urbanization. CNBC Africa’s Gugulethu Mfuphi’s delved deeper into this sector with Chris Potgieter, CEO Old Mutual Wealth Private Client Securities and Byron Lotter, Portfolio Manager, Vestact.

