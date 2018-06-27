Kanayo Awani, Managing Director, IntraAfrican Trade Initiative, Afreximbank discusses how the launch of the South Africa-Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme will not only increase intra-Africa trade for South Africa but the rest of the continent.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
SA has the largest share of intra-Africa trade but it could be more, here’s how
Kanayo Awani, Managing Director, IntraAfrican Trade Initiative, Afreximbank discusses how the launch of the South Africa-Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme will not only increase intra-Africa trade for South Africa but the rest of the continent.