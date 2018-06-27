President Cyril Ramaphosa, ministers and business leaders from across the world will convene for the World Economic Forum roundtable tomorrow, high on the agenda for South Africa will be the role of business in shaping an inclusive and sustainable agenda. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Elsie Kanza, Director and Head of Africa World Economic Forum.
