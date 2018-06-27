The unifying force of football in Nigeria

Beyond the feelings of patriotism and nolstalgia when the history of Nigeria is being discussed, our guest says sports have also played a significant role in shaping Nigerian nationality. Wiebe Boer Author of the book, A Story of Heroes and Epics: The Story of Football in Nigeria joined CNBC Africa to discuss how football has been a unifying force in Nigeria since the colonial era.

