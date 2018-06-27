The reading and writing culture is widely believed to be poor among Rwandan youth. However, some youth are taking the front in turning things around. Dominique Uwase Alonga is a young writer who authored Rwanda’s first fairytale: Ysolde and her magical shoes. She joins CNBC Africa for more.
This young author is out to change Rwanda’s reading, writing culture
