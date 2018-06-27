Business Unity of South Africa in partnership with the National Business Initiative hosted a business engagement this morning in the Sandton. Trudi Makhaya, Economic Adviser for South Africa’s presidency spoke to CNBC Africa after the close of proceedings.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Trudi Makhaya on developing the SA economy
Business Unity of South Africa in partnership with the National Business Initiative hosted a business engagement this morning in the Sandton. Trudi Makhaya, Economic Adviser for South Africa’s presidency spoke to CNBC Africa after the close of proceedings.