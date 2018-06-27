The United Democratic Movement president Bantu Holomisa has written an explosive letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing prominent business people of being involved in corruption at the Public Investment Corporation. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo filed this report.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
UDM leader demands investigation into PIC dealings
The United Democratic Movement president Bantu Holomisa has written an explosive letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, accusing prominent business people of being involved in corruption at the Public Investment Corporation. CNBC Africa’s Lubabalo filed this report.