Unpacking Nigeria’s power expansion plans

The World Bank, African Development Bank, Japan International Cooperation Agency and French Development Agency are among some of the multilateral donor agencies that have raised $1.57 billion for the Transmission Company of Nigeria to expand the country’s electricity grid to 20,000 megawatts within the next four years. Tunde Gbajumo, Managing Director of Powergen Advisers joins CNBC Africa for more.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/