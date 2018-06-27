Volkswagen, in partnership with authorised seller CFAO, and the Rwandan government marked history today, opening the first car assembly plant in Rwanda, with a capacity to produce up to 5,000 cars. With the lower range models such as the Polo approximated to have a starting price of up to $23,000, the service expected from this investment extends to far more than car sales.
Volkswagen opens first car assembly plant in Rwanda
