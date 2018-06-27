Volkswagen opens first car assembly plant in Rwanda

Volkswagen, in partnership with authorised seller CFAO, and the Rwandan government marked history today, opening the first car assembly plant in Rwanda, with a capacity to produce up to 5,000 cars. With the lower range models such as the Polo approximated to have a starting price of up to $23,000, the service expected from this investment extends to far more than car sales.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/