Charles Bowman, the Lord Mayor of London is a global ambassador for the United Kingdom’s financial and professional services industry and he leads a business delegation which hopes to strengthen trade links between Nigeria and the City of London. He joins CNBC Africa’s for a discussion about how this partnership could be mutually beneficial.
Building partnerships between London & Nigeria
