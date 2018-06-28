Colendi, a decentralized credit scoring protocol, and microcredit company say they have the solution for the unbanked and underbanked in Africa. Mihriban Ersin, Colendi COO and Co-founder joins CNBC Africa for more.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Finding solutions for Africa’s unbanked
Colendi, a decentralized credit scoring protocol, and microcredit company say they have the solution for the unbanked and underbanked in Africa. Mihriban Ersin, Colendi COO and Co-founder joins CNBC Africa for more.