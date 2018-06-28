Technological advances are a driving force behind socio-economic development in Africa. Rwanda and Tanzania introduced drones to deliver health supplies to remote regions, while a Cameroonian inventor has launched a tablet to conduct medical examinations in rural areas. Timothy Reuter, Head, Future of Drones and Tomorrow’s Airspace joins CNBC Africa for more.
How drones will transform Africa’s service delivery systems
