South Africa is Africa’s most industrialised and diversified economy accounting for its largest proportion of intra-African trade with 24.5 per cent of exports and 15.4 per cent of its import. The country stands the most to profit from the increased focus on boosting intra-African trade and industrialising the continent. So how can it take up this advantage? CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa sat down with expert guests to delve deeper into this subject.