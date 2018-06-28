Jumia Nigeria CEO Juliet Anammah says the African Continental Free Trade Agreement will foster partnerships among e-commerce firms within the continent and impact Nigeria’s economy significantly. She joins CNBC Africa to share more insight on the opportunities the continental pact will have on Africa’s e-commerce space.
Jumia Nigeria CEO Juliet Anammah on how e-commerce has transformed intra- Africa trade
