Lebashe and Harith, which have been accused of allegedly fleecing one of Africa’s largest pension funds – the Public Investment Corporation by the United Democratic Party set the record straight and discuss the action they are taking against UDM’s leader Bantu Holomisa.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Lebashe, Harith set the record straight on their relationship with the PIC
Lebashe and Harith, which have been accused of allegedly fleecing one of Africa’s largest pension funds – the Public Investment Corporation by the United Democratic Party set the record straight and discuss the action they are taking against UDM’s leader Bantu Holomisa.