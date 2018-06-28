Nigeria to raise $2.8bn from offshore sources to finance the 2018 budget

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office says the government plans to borrow $2.8 billion offshore to finance its 2018 budget and would explore all options to lower costs. However according to a research note by FSDH Merchant Bank rising yields and interest rates in the global financial markets could increase the cost of borrowing. Babajide Solanke, an analyst at the bank joins CNBC Africa for more.

