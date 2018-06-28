Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says government has concluded arrangements to deploy more troops to Plateau state as it moves to curtail the recent violence that has led to the loss of many lives. Chude Achike, Deputy Chairman of the Joint Action Force joins CNBC Africa to discuss the wider implications of the violence in Plateau state.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Plateau killings: Nigerian govt to deploy troops to deal with the clashes
Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says government has concluded arrangements to deploy more troops to Plateau state as it moves to curtail the recent violence that has led to the loss of many lives. Chude Achike, Deputy Chairman of the Joint Action Force joins CNBC Africa to discuss the wider implications of the violence in Plateau state.