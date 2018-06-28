Standard Bank’s H2 outlook for Nigerian banks

The Standard Bank Group is positive about the future of Fidelity Bank, calling the bank, their preferred tier-2 pick in a recent report. But as we look ahead to the release of second quarter earnings results, how do they feel about the rest of the banking sector? CNBC Africa put that question to Muyiwa Oni, Regional Head of Equity Research at Standard Bank Group.

