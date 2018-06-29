The African Risk Capacity was established as a specialised agency of the African Union to help member states improve their capacity to better plan, prepare and respond to extreme weather events and natural disasters in order to ensure food security. Ekhosuehi Iyahen, Director for Policy and Technical Advisory Services at the African Risk Capacity joins CNBC Africa to better understand the operations of the organisation in insuring against extreme weather events.

