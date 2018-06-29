Lessons to be learnt from the Steinhoff saga

The Steinhoff saga is possibly the biggest case of corporate fraud in South Africa’s business history, which saw the company’s share price collapsing to the brink of death. Co-author of a research study on Steinhoff and Professor of leadership and organisational behaviour at the University of Stellenbosch Business School, Professor Mias de Klerk is of the view that the business school has a duty to reflect on real-life business cases and to extract general lessons to be learnt.

https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/