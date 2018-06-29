Minister Audu Ogbeh on scaling up Nigeria’s agriculture sector

CNBC Africa
Agriculture is becoming more profitable, that’s according to Audu Ogbeh, Nigeria’s Agriculture Minister. He joined CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole at First Bank’s Agric Expo for a chat about how Nigeria can do more to boost its agriculture sector.
