Nigeria’s fixed income market was bearish this week due to Foreign Portfolio Investor sales and the new PENCOM regulations. That’s according to Joy Iyayi, Fixed Income Trader at UBA. She joins CNBC Africa for a fixed income and FX update.
Nigerian fixed income & FX markets review
