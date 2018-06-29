The South Africa – Africa Trade and Investment Promotion Programme officially launched with dignitaries coming from across the continent to delve in to the challenges faced by African Trade. Vuyani Jarana, CEO, South African Airways spoke to CNBC Africa for more.
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana on tackling barriers to air travel in Africa
