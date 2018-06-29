The United Nations Development Programme has unveiled a pan-African entrepreneurship platform in partnership with Accenture South Africa. Youth for Africa and SDG, known as YAS! and it will be an online platform for East, West and Southern Africa. CNBC Africa is joined by Sandiso Sibisi, Open Innovation lead for Accenture Africa.
UN, Accenture Africa launch entrepreneurship platform targeting the youth
