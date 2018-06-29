Taylor Advisory, a global mergers and acquisition advisory firm, has announced that it is entering the African market, using South Africa as its gateway. This even after South Africa’s economy contracted sharply in the first quarter of 2018, with the biggest such decline in nine years. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Francois Baird, Africa Co-Chairman, M&A.
https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/
Where Taylor Advisory, which has just entered Africa, sees opportunities
Taylor Advisory, a global mergers and acquisition advisory firm, has announced that it is entering the African market, using South Africa as its gateway. This even after South Africa’s economy contracted sharply in the first quarter of 2018, with the biggest such decline in nine years. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Francois Baird, Africa Co-Chairman, M&A.