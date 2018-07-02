Billions lost to uncorrected refractive errors, here’s how this can be addressed

Did you know that $202 billion per annum is lost in productivity because of refractive errors? It would take $39 billion in infrastructure spend to address this. Joining CNBC Africa to discuss this further is Professor Kovin Naidoo, CEO of the Brien Holden Vision Institute, who has spent his life delivering eye care to people in need. He is an academic, former anti-apartheid activist and political prisoner, optometrist and an internationally celebrated public health leader. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/