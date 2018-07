Former Vele Investments CEO reveals the magnitude of VBS troubles

VBS Mutual Bank continues to find itself in choppy waters as allegations of mismanagement continue to mar the group, a situation described by the ruling party as a sorry state of affairs. CNBC Africa's Lubabalo Mashiqana spoke with Maanda Manyatshe, Former CEO of Vele Investments which is the major shareholder of the bank. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/