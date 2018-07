Nigeria to experience an agricultural revolution in the next 5-10 years – Diversay Solutions MD

In the next 5-10 years, agriculture in Nigeria will experience a revolution. That's according to Ayoola Oduntant, Group MD at Diversay Solutions. He spoke to CNBC Africa's Christy Cole on the side-lines of First Bank's Agric Expo about why Nigeria's agriculture space needs the private sector and the government to work together in order to achieve the best outcomes.