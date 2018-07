Nigeria’s FX reserves drop 0.34% to $48bn in June

Fresh data from the Central Bank of Nigeria shows that Nigeria's forex reserves fell by 0.34 per cent to $48bn in June. As the first trading day of the second half of 2018 kicks off today, Adetoun Dosunmu, Head, Fixed Income, Currencies and Treasury at FBN Quest Merchant Bank joins CNBC Africa to preview trading activities in the second half of the year.